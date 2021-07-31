Peanut Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59,389.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $59,389.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.81 or 0.00797088 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00039830 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,961,079 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

