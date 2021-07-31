Peanut Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $50,952.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,908,119 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

