Pendal Group Limited Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 141.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.23% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $375.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

