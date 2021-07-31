Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $693,767.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00103692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,318.21 or 1.00048588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.00817620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

