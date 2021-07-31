Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Financial Review

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Penn Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 1.90 -$277.35 million N/A N/A Penn Virginia $273.27 million 2.56 -$310.56 million $5.71 3.24

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penn Virginia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SandRidge Energy and Penn Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60

Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -212.10% 11.89% 6.08% Penn Virginia -180.16% 19.33% 7.24%

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats SandRidge Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

