Peony (PNY) Market Cap Reaches $7.56 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $71,609.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 13,994,034 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

