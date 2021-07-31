pEOS (PEOS) Trading Up 26% Over Last Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $486.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.