PEPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $338,059.75 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $338,059.75 and $34.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00103968 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,891,121 coins and its circulating supply is 45,650,942 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.