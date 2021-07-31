PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce $19.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 billion and the lowest is $19.15 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $18.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $77.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $80.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.07 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.