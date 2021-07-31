Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.73% of Perdoceo Education worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 80.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,149 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $835.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

