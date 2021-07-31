Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.17% of Perficient worth $42,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $94.29 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

