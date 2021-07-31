Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Perficient updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.860 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $94.29. 578,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

