PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

