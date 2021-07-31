Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Cap Hits $659.57 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $659.57 million and approximately $59.10 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $15.08 or 0.00036204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00798047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00085744 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,726,074 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.