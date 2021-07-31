PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.66% of PetMed Express worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 687,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

