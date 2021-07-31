Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,079,146 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

