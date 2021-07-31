Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

