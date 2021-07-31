Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Short Interest Update

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PGSVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS:PGSVY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 5,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.85.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.