Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 3,300,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,334. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

