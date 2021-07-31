Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00359519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,688,650 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

