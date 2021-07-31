PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0428 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $581,313.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

