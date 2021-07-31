Phoneum Market Cap Hits $765,717.68 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Phoneum has a market cap of $765,717.68 and $28,010.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 59.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00055781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00801654 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085782 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,565,360 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

