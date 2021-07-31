Phore Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Phore has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $17,678.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00236592 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,591,553 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

