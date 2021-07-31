PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$3.23 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.68.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
