Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

DOC stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

