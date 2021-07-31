PIBBLE (PIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,271.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $23.42 million and $36,271.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PIBBLE

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

