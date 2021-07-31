Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $8.34 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00020741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $13.14 million and $6.08 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,582,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,775 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

