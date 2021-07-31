Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $80,032.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

