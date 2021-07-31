PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 130,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 99,526 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 108,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 129,398 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. 67,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,494. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

