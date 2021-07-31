PIN (PIN) Market Cap Tops $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00103138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.55 or 1.00071831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.00819205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.