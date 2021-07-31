Piper Sandler Weighs in on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for QCR in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

QCRH stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 15.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

