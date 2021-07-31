Piper Sandler Weighs in on South State Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for South State in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSB. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.84 on Thursday. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.