Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,264. The company has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

