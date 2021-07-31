Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAA. TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $224,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 131,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

