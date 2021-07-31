Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,856,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,906,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $62,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

