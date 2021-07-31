Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Plains GP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,060. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.