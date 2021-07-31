Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Plains GP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.