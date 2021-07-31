Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.91. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 36,561 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.05 million and a PE ratio of -21.20.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$49,035.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at C$38,419.87. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,950. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $180,995.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

