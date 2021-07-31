PlayGame Price Tops $0.0003 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. PlayGame has a market cap of $320,062.97 and $14,286.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00802550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00085368 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

