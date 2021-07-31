Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 374.80 ($4.90). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 604,595 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

Get Playtech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.