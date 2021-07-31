PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Update

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

