Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Polaris stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

