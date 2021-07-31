Polkadex Trading 17.4% Higher This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $8.22 or 0.00019437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00134924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.84 or 1.00119207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00815847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

