Polkalokr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1.78 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,216,965 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

