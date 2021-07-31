PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.49 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. PolkaWar has a market cap of $4.27 million and $7.49 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 115% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

