Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBKOF remained flat at $$41.68 during trading on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86.

PBKOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

