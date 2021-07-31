Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.25

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.25 and traded as low as C$50.25. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$50.30, with a volume of 5,295 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.25.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. Research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.96%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

