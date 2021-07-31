Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.05 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $8.03 or 0.00019239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and $3.69 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,639,007 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,242 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

