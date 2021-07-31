Poolz Finance Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005694 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $471,366.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

