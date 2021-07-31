POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKX stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45. POSCO has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

