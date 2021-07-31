Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $44.14 million and $171,994.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00060131 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

